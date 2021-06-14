Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lowered its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 86,738 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 1.05% of Abiomed worth $151,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Abiomed by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $299.19 on Monday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.39 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.53.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.33.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.