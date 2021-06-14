Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 14,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 114,641 shares.The stock last traded at $14.24 and had previously closed at $13.90.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins began coverage on Absolute Software in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Absolute Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The company has a market cap of $703.55 million, a PE ratio of 73.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 million. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is 108.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,488,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Institutional investors own 59.74% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABST)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

