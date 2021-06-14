ABVC BioPharma, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (OTCMKTS:ABVC)

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABVC) – Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ABVC BioPharma in a report released on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for ABVC BioPharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

ABVC BioPharma stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. ABVC BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $126.99 million, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91.

American BriVision (Holding) Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505 for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702 to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 for treating depression in cancer patients; and ABV-1701 Vitargus for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage.

