Abyss Token Price Down 14.5% This Week (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00061107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.54 or 0.00792040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00043025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.22 or 0.08022249 BTC.

Abyss Token Coin Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.