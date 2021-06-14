Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,896 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Arconic worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arconic by 4.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Arconic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Arconic by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 173,739 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Arconic by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $38.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Arconic Co. has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. Arconic’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $229,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $186,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,756 shares of company stock worth $788,073. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

