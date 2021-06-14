Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 51,984 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 210.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 51,984 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Matson worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Matson by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 25,775 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Matson by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Matson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Matson by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 13,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Matson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,630,596.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jenai S. Wall bought 800 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,850.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,232 shares of company stock worth $1,970,657 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $64.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.98. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.72%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

