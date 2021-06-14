Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 73,575 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 11,319.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,575 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Voya Financial worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Voya Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,439,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $378,725,000 after buying an additional 190,925 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,701,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,215,000 after buying an additional 96,582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,831,000 after buying an additional 1,118,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Voya Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,823,000 after buying an additional 285,171 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VOYA. Barclays boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.77.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $194,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,683.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Insiders have sold 15,140 shares of company stock worth $989,181 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

VOYA opened at $65.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.79.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

