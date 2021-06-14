Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 93,831 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 6,422.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,831 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 590.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRO stock opened at $52.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.17. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.49 and a 1 year high of $54.37.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 22.16%.

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

