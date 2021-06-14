Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 175.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,962 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PLD shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $124.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.78. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.93 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $92.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.90, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

