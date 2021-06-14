Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 838,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,835 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.75% of Orion Group worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Orion Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Orion Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 25,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORN opened at $5.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $153.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

