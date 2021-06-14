Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Plexus worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $94,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,504.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,755. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $91.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.21. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $59.59 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.79.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

