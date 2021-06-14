Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.78% of Tsakos Energy Navigation worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 9.8% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.6% in the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 108,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

TNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.

NYSE:TNP opened at $8.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.31 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 3.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.