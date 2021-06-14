Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 104,503 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 387.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,481 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,503 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,521,000 after acquiring an additional 586,636 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,478,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 686,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 53,919 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 109,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 52,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $896,000. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHG opened at $38.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.86. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

