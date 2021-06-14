Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 17,946 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,946 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.04% of Metropolitan Bank worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,438,000 after purchasing an additional 57,122 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 339,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,092,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 21.9% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 193,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 34,684 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 560.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 130,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 111,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCB stock opened at $64.10 on Monday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.57. The company has a market cap of $534.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

