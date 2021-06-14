Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,837 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of CSW Industrials worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSWI. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 770,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,276,000 after purchasing an additional 347,230 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 367,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,133,000 after purchasing an additional 99,184 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 313,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,123,000 after purchasing an additional 57,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $115.56 on Monday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.64 and a 12 month high of $143.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.81.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 9.61%. Analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $253,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,881 shares in the company, valued at $11,155,614.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.