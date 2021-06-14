Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,095 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 14.6% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 58.3% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 22,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 19,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 115,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.63.

COF opened at $160.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.90. The stock has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $168.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

