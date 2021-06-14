Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.12.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $291.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $151.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $197.26 and a 12-month high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.