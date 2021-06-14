Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,333 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Veeco Instruments worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VECO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VECO. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $25.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.09 and a beta of 1.42. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $25.31.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.