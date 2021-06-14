Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 103.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,645,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835,611 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 3.19% of GlycoMimetics worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

GLYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $5.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

