Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,242 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Director David Eidson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACBI. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. G.Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $28.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.92. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.