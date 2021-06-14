Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 36,652 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Kraton worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 18.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,956 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 44.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,654,000 after purchasing an additional 239,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,123,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,482,000 after purchasing an additional 244,433 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 85.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Kraton by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

KRA stock opened at $34.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Kraton Co. has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $45.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Kraton had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $437.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KRA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Kraton news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

