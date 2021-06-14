Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 72.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,372 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.23% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Commercial Vehicle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of CVGI opened at $11.44 on Monday. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $376.79 million, a PE ratio of 60.21, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $245.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

