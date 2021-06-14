Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.19 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. JLP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 50,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $268.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.77%.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

