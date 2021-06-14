Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.48 Million Position in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 47,728 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.98% of Benefitfocus worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Benefitfocus by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Benefitfocus by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benefitfocus stock opened at $14.07 on Monday. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.10 million. Benefitfocus’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

