Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 62,862.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 49,661 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Autoliv worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Autoliv by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 228,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Autoliv by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Autoliv by 554.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 42,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $105.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $108.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.22. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.87.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.73%.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.