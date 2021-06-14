Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.98 Million Holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,483 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.95% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $735,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of JNCE opened at $7.07 on Monday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.52.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,420,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 13,500 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $136,215.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,220 shares of company stock worth $4,558,375. Insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNCE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.