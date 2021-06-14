Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,709 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 2.66% of Assembly Biosciences worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after buying an additional 508,368 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,624,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after buying an additional 1,856,000 shares during the period. Satter Management CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,476,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $27.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.46% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

ASMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist reduced their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Assembly Biosciences Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.