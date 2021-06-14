Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 176.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,768,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128,894 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.40% of TETRA Technologies worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 92,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 59,819 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $440,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 427,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 107,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTI opened at $3.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $484.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 3.17. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 12.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other TETRA Technologies news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 408,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,625.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TETRA Technologies Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

