Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 357.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,421 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETSY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $159,800.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 441 shares in the company, valued at $94,466.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETSY stock opened at $165.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.56. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.62 and a 1 year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Truist decreased their price objective on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.08.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

