Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 2,733.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 173,234 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Xperi worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XPER. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,109,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,691,000 after purchasing an additional 442,591 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 30,663 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 33,498 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on XPER. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $22.40 on Monday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.78 million. Xperi had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In other Xperi news, CRO Matthew Milne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 206,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

