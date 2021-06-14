Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 109,609 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Hologic by 136.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter worth $30,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $63.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

