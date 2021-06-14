Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,356 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 12,529 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $293.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.65. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.66 and a 52 week high of $300.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 23.31 and a quick ratio of 23.31.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $187.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.41 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 31.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.60.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $834,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,443.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

