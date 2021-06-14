Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 105,470 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 101.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,470 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.64% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 72.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IDYA shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,613.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $20.89 on Monday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

