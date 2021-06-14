Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 116,452 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 2,626.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,452 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Virtu Financial worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 208,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 61.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 66,255 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $11,530,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $3,204,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $29.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of -0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.10.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIRT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

