Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 163,582 Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,582 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Surface Oncology worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Surface Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

In other Surface Oncology news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $1,798,008.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SURF opened at $7.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $326.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

SURF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Surface Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Surface Oncology Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.