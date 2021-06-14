Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 357,819 Shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,886,365 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,819 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Castlight Health worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,337,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 263,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,191,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 152,932 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 21.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,122,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 551,092 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,973,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 455,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 21.2% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,459,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 255,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Castlight Health news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 76,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $123,066.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 15,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $27,504.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 298,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,906.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,881 shares of company stock valued at $352,723. 17.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CSLT opened at $2.10 on Monday. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.