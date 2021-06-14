Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 532,367 Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 532,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Cango as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cango by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CANG stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. Cango Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $831.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($2.32). Cango had a return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 105.99%. Research analysts predict that Cango Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CANG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

