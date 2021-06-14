Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 355.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,760 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 165.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOXA stock opened at $37.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.52. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

