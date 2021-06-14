Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 86.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,326,997 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 52,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,848,415 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,893,000 after buying an additional 898,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

F stock opened at $15.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91. The company has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

