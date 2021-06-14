Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 47,938 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Star Group worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Star Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Star Group by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Star Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Star Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Star Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGU stock opened at $11.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $453.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80. Star Group, L.P. has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $12.03.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $604.12 million for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 32.18%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

