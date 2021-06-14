Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 150,429 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,429 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Rimini Street worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMNI. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Rimini Street during the first quarter valued at $4,688,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Rimini Street during the fourth quarter valued at $1,788,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Rimini Street during the first quarter valued at $3,387,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rimini Street during the first quarter valued at $3,072,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Rimini Street by 40.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,175,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 339,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $147,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $133,209.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,259.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,592 shares of company stock valued at $340,307. 48.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RMNI shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.70.

NASDAQ RMNI opened at $7.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $628.41 million, a PE ratio of -27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

