Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 2,001 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Signet Jewelers worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $337,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 450,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,094,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

SIG opened at $74.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.64. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $74.80.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

