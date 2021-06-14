Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 44,700 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Axcelis Technologies worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACLS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2,228.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $234,792.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $41.51 on Monday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.