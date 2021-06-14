Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 44,845 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,845 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Vocera Communications worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,361 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $780,491.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $335,915.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,134 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

VCRA opened at $36.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -175.32 and a beta of 0.13. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.80.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VCRA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Vocera Communications Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.