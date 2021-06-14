Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 474,979 Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,184,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 474,979 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.70% of Ferroglobe worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 271,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,806,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 623,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135,885 shares during the period. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ferroglobe stock opened at $5.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.41. The company has a market cap of $976.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.98. Ferroglobe PLC has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

