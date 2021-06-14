Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 6,095,530 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 92.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,095,530 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Gold Fields worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GFI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 27.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,639,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,243,000 after buying an additional 7,268,427 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,460,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,429,000 after buying an additional 2,101,279 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,210,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 6,265,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,084,000 after buying an additional 1,323,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,961,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,757,000 after buying an additional 1,284,383 shares in the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GFI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.61.

Shares of GFI opened at $10.78 on Monday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

