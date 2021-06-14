Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 97,041 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 581,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,041 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.75% of MoneyGram International worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 5,085.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGI opened at $9.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $771.24 million, a PE ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.28 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

