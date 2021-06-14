Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Position in BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,393 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,220 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.92% of BankFinancial worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BFIN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BankFinancial during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BankFinancial by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 190,529 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BankFinancial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,065,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BankFinancial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in BankFinancial by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BankFinancial alerts:

NASDAQ BFIN opened at $11.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $162.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62. BankFinancial Co. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $11.31.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. BankFinancial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 4.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BankFinancial Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. BankFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.