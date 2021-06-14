Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,435 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Korn Ferry worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,033,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $66.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.67. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $69.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $2,369,868.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,023,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

