Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 86.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 137,392 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $154,809,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $49,923,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 473,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,226,000 after acquiring an additional 222,469 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 413,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,793,000 after acquiring an additional 207,403 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,410,000 after purchasing an additional 194,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.33.

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $198.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.89. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $146.12 and a 1-year high of $216.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.